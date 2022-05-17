R Madhavan gives a glimpse of Day 1 at Cannes Film Festival ahead of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' screening

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on May 17. Several Indian celebrities have already arrived in the city for the prestigious film event. And, many are even sharing photos and videos on social media to give fans a glimpse of their Cannes 2022 experience. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor-filmmaker R Madhavan marked Day 1 of the prestigious movie festival. He shared a video from his hotel room in French Reviere and showed off the amazing early morning view from his window.

This Cannes Film Festival is extra special for R Madhavan as his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is going to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. For those uninitiated, the film marks Madhavan's directorial debut.

"Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect," he captioned the video.

Apart from 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 5 other Indian films will also be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2022. While Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury, Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier are competition members. This year's winners will be announced on May 28.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. The film stars Gulshan Grover, Rajit Kapur and Simran. It's going to release on July 1, 2022, in three languages Hindi, Tamil and English.

Last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jetted off to France with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Pooja Hegde was also spotted at the airport as she took a flight to France. Other celebs who will attend Cannes this year are Aditi Rao Hydari, Hina Khan, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah among others.