Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Pooja Hegde jet off to France for Cannes Film Festival 2022, see pics

A day before the premiere of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was papped leaving the Mumbai airport with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the prestigious film event. Paparazzi also captured actress Pooja Hegde at the airport as she took a flight to France.

While Aishwarya is a Cannes regular and is often accompanied by her daughter and husband, Pooja will be making her debut at the film festival this year. Other stars who are expected to attend Cannes 2022 are Hina Khan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

For her airport look, Aishwarya opted for an all-black attire featuring a black silk satin shirt, skinny pants, and a black embellished coat. She styled the ensemble with black heeled boots and a matching tote bag.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aaradhya chose casual airport attires. In a pair of blue denim jeans and a sweatshirt, the actor walked past the paps with his daughter, who was dressed in a pretty pink oversized sweatshirt and denim pants.

South actress Pooja opted for an elegant airport look featuring a white shirt and black skirt. She accessorised her OOTD with a black bag and matching stilettos.

Deepika Padukone, who recently attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury dinner, shared a vlog on Instagram yesterday to give a glimpse of her Cannes experience. In the video, the actress seemed super excited to be a part of the Cannes jury this year. She also shared how her 11-hour flight to France went by.

Coming to Cannes' jury members, Vincent Lindon is the President of the jury, while Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Trinca, Ladj Ly, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier are competition members along with Deepika Padukone. The jury will announce this year's winners on May 28.