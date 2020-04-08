R Kelly denied bail despite COVID-19 scare

A federal judge in New York denied R Kelly’s request for release from jail on bail because of coronavirus scare.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial, “The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

Disgraced singer R Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

R Kelly has been wanting to get out of the jail owing to the coronavirus crisis that has spread all over the world. Infact, three staff members at the federal lockup have tested positive for the virus. There has been no news of the inmates contracting the virus.

Cases have been reported at Cook County Jail in Chicago and other jails and prisons around the country.

As for R Kelly’s charges -- he has denied abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He faces charges for sexual assault, heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls and more.

In other news, Harvey Weinstein too tested positive for the coronavirus in New York prison.