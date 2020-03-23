Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in New York prison

Convicted in sexual assault charges, Harvey Weinstein, who was serving jail time in New York prison, has now tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was revealed by the head of the state corrections officers union.

Harvey Weinstein has now been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Harvey Weinstein’s test results came on Sunday as the authorities now fear for the corrections officer who was in close contact with the former media mogul. The officer and several staff have been quarantined.

Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress. Following the sentencing, Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for heart problems, according to his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer. He also has other medical issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure.