Harvey Weinstein experiences 'chest pains' post sentencing, sent to hospital

It was a historic win for women of the world as disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison yesterday night. Convicted for rape and sexual assault against two women, Harvey’s sentencing sent a wave of cheer among all the women who came out against him.

But soon after the sentence was pronounced, Harvey started experiencing “chest pains” according to his spokesperson and was immediately sent to hospital.

Speaking to media, Weinstein’s spokesman, Juda Engelmayer said, “He was having chest pains and the Rikers staff decided for safety to send him back to Bellevue now. He will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight. We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff.”

This happened last month too when he was being taken to Rikers jail after being found guilty of the crimes, he started experiencing heart palpitations and high blood pressure, one of his attorneys told Fox News at the time.

According to reports, Harvey Weinstein was put on a stretcher -- a precautionary measure and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

As for the ruling, Justice James Burke handed the sentence to Weinstein after prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked the judge to impose 25 years or "near" 25 years in prison for his conviction on a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Haleyi and to impose a consecutive sentence for the third-degree rape conviction involving Mann.

The defense team had pleaded for a minimum of five years behind bars.