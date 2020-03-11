'Jennifer Aniston should be killed' wrote Harvey Weinstein in a 2017 email

Harvey Weinstein had once written an email that “Jennifer Aniston should be killed” when a reporter asked him about allegations that he had harassed the Hollywood actor.

The revelation comes as part of court documents that reveal that Harvey Weinstein wrote the email in October 2017.

The email was sent by a National Enquirer reporter who asked for what went behind Harvey Weinstein and Jennifer Aniston. The email read: “The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.”

In reply, he had written that the actress should be killed.

Also see: The Harvey Weinstein timeline: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Later, Jennifer Aniston’s reps, according to a report in Variety magazine, later denied that the incident took place. Their statement read: “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey.”

Harvey Weinstein, 67, faces up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2013. He denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. He faces up to 29 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 11.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein on the two most serious charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence.

Recently, Harvey was transferred to New York`s Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

Also see: Gwyneth Paltrow to Uma Thurman: Harvey Weinstein and his bygone glamorous Hollywood life