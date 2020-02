Gwyneth Paltrow to Uma Thurman: Harvey Weinstein and his bygone glamorous Hollywood life

Harvey Weinstein, one of the most powerful Hollywood executives was found guilty in #MeToo scandal after years. A twelve member jury found the producer guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Here's taking a look at his glamorous life that turned sour after more than 80 women came out in the open against him.

Rose McGowan

Former actress Rose McGowan is one of the most vocal accusers of Harvey Weinstein. She accused Weinstein of raping her by performing oral sex in a hotel at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997 when she was 23.

In her memoir 'Brave', McGowan recalled first seeing Weinstein, whom she refers to only as 'the Monster'. They used to be good friends at one point in time.

(Photograph:Twitter)