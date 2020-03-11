US court sentences Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

A Manhattan criminal court sentenced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape conviction reached last month.

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24.

Justice James Burke handed the sentence to Weinstein after prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked the judge to impose 25 years or "near" 25 years in prison for his conviction on a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Haleyi and to impose a consecutive sentence for the third-degree rape conviction involving Mann.

The defense team had pleaded for minimum of five years behind bars.

Harvey Weinstein, 67, including the six women who testified against him were in court when the judge read out the sentence. The case which triggered the #MeToo movement was being followed worldwide.

Earlier, the jury had acquitted Weinstein on the most serious charges, a single count of first-degree rape as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence.