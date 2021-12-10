'R is a lovely alphabet,' says Alia Bhatt for Ranbir Kapoor at 'RRR' trailer launch, watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was caught blushing during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film 'RRR'. Dressed in a gorgeous red saree, Alia attended the event with co-stars Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli.



Amid questions around the upcoming period drama, a journo asked Alia whether the alphabet 'R' is a lucky factor for her. The journalist was referring to her film as well as her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor.



Alia laughed and said, "I am stumped. Mere paas jawab nahi hai...I am trying to be intelligent. I don't have a good answer."



After a pause, she smiled and cleverly replied, "Ji...R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A."

Along with Alia Bhatt, 'RRR' stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Other cast members include Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record-breaking 'Baahubali' series.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.



'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.

