Qala to The Railway Men: Celebrating Babil Khan’s multifaceted cinematic journey and versatility

Being touted as one of the most promising new-age actors of Indian cinema, Babil Khan has been earning major appreciation from cinephiles and critics for delivering noteworthy performances one after the other. His cinematic choices not only reflect his versatility but also his intelligence as an actor.

Having made an impressive debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala, followed by Friday Night Plan, Babil Khan is now winning the audiences with his breakthrough performance in the newly released web series The Railway Men.

Breaking the mould with every act, Babil essayed the role of Jagan Batwal in Qala which was not complex and dark, but extremely daring for someone who’s delivering their first-ever performance.

Owing to his powering act in the psychological drama, the actor was called the ‘biggest discovery of the year’ by varied critics. Continuing his authenticity as a performer, Babil Khan once again made an experimental choice and surprised the audiences with his easygoing and refreshing portrayal of a young lad named Sid in Friday Night Plan, which again earned him great praise. Khan was highly appreciated for his effortless on-screen chemistry with his co-stars and for being a standout.

With diversity being one of his greatest assets, Babil Khan has yet again set the bar high with his solid act in Netflix and Yash Raj Films’ newly released web series The Railway Men which features him in a uniquely new and raw avatar.



Receiving great reviews for his performance in the show from all quarters, Khan has been lauded for his ‘remarkable growth’ and been called the ‘actor to watch out for’ by varied critics.