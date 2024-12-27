Pushpa 2: The Rule is rewriting history with its fame and box office collections. The Allu Arjun starrer is doing handsome business at the box office and has so far crossed Rs 1700 crore worldwide.

According to Sacnilk, an industry tracking website, Pushpa 2 has witnessed a huge jump in all markets in its current week and the total domestic collection has come to Rs 1,119.2 crores. With no signs of slowing down, the film is continuing to mint moolah in the holiday season.

Notably, the film’s popularity is at skyrocketing, with Telugu occupancy of 23.27 per cent and over 500 shows across India as on December 26.

In Hindi, the film witnessed an occupancy of about 19.08 per cent with over 3,000 shows across the country.

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024

All these numbers have made Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

People are especially in love with the chemistry between the lead characters of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, alongwith villain Fahadh Faasil’s charm.

Foot-tapping songs, love story and some incredible performances have made the Pushpa franchise a wholesome deal and has managed to pull people to theatres in what was otherwise a dull year at the box office.

Industry experts suggest that Pushpa 2 will in no time cross the lifetime earnings of Baahubali 2. This will then make Pushpa 2: The Rule the second-biggest Indian film of all time, behind Dangal. Aamir Khan’s Dangal continues to be the highest-grossing film of India ever.

For those who want to watch other content, there is recently released films like Varun Dhawan’s Baby John and Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai 2 which are struggling to make a mark at the box office. Baby John features Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh.

