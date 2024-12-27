Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has set up a panel to look into the Telugu film industry amid Pushpa 2 stampede row. After holding a high-profile meeting with stars, directors and producers, Revanth addressed the members of the film industry and acknowledged the industry’s concerns.

Advertisment

"The film industry brought their problems to the attention of the government and shared doubts, misconceptions, and ideas in the meeting," Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy suggests some changes

Announcing the formation of a sub-committee, Reddy said, "A Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted to resolve the problems of the Telugu film industry. The industry will also form a committee."



The government will also create a new brand identity for the Telugu film industry to ensure its sustained development.

Advertisment

The high-profile meeting was organised by film producer and Chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC), Dil Raju.

He acted as the liaison between the government and the industry.

Also read: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and others meet with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Advertisment

Hyderabad to become next big hub of entertainment?

He also urged the film industry to promote eco-tourism and temple tourism in the state.

On how Hyderabad can become the next big city for these things after Mumbai, he said, "Mumbai became the hub of Bollywood due to favourable conditions there. Hyderabad is the best city among all cosmopolitan cities."

The chief minister also revealed initiatives to attract both Bollywood and Hollywood to Hyderabad.

Plans are underway to host major conferences encouraging global film industries to establish a presence in the city.

"The government's main objective is to promote the film industry to the next level," Reddy added.