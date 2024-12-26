Pushpa 2 stampede row: Allu Arjun’s arrest in connection with the death of a woman at the premiere of his superhit film Pushpa 2 sparked a national debate on the security of people and who should be held accountable in such a precarious scenario.

On December 26, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met with A-listers from the Telugu film industry at the Command Control Centre (CCC).

A-listers attend high-profile meeting

Film actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nithin, Kiran Abbavaram, and Sidhu Jonnalagadda attended the high-profile event.

Film directors Trivikram, Koratala Siva, Vamsi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi, Boyapati Seenu, Veerashankar, Harish Shankar, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh, Vashishtha were also present for the important high priority meeting alongwith film producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Sudhakar Reddy, C. Kalyan, Gopi Achanta, Shyam Prasad Reddy, BVS Prasad, K.L Narayana, Mythri Ravi.

The delegation of influential people from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju.

The meeting was focused on the smooth functioning of the Tollywood industry.

Allu Arjun's arrest sparked nationwide debate on the accountability of the incident

The meeting was called on an urgent basis after the December 4 debacle when a woman died in a stampede-like situation at a theatre in Hyderabad. The woman now identified as Revathi died as a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the actor Allu Arjun. Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun came on a surprise visit to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad where the mishap took place. The woman died in the chaos and her child got critically injured.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. Actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police on December 24 in connection with the tragic incident. The incident has also sparked political controversy. Pushpa 2 stampede case: Questions that cops asked Allu Arjun