Amid a stampede row that has rocked the nation in which a woman died on the premiere day of Pushpa 2 and actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the same (and was granted bail the next day), there is news that the Telangana film industry will meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju.

Film producer Dil Raju said that he will act as a bridge between the film industry and the government as they come to a consensus on the Pushpa 2 stampede row and formulate guidelines for how to act in such situations.

Dil Raju told the media, "The Chief Minister (Revanth Reddy) has scheduled tomorrow's appointment and the entire film industry will meet him. I will act as a bridge between the Telangana Film Development Corporation and the government. Everyone available in Hyderabad will attend."

Earlier, Dil Raju told the media that the boy who was critically injured in the stampede is doing well and is responding well to the treatment. The boy was taken off the ventilator two days ago. His mother Revathi lost her life in the incident.

He also added that he had previously met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss providing support to Sri Tej's family, ensuring that both the film industry and government would offer all necessary assistance. "He (the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2) is responding (to treatment) and recovering. He was taken off the ventilator two days ago," said Dil Raju.

As for Allu Arjun, he was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the stampede row.

What is the stampede row?

On December 4, Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A massive crowd gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor. It led to a stampede-like situation and a woman died as a result. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond.