New Delhi

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Hyderabad police for questioning in connection with the theatre stampede case that led to the death of a woman on December 4.

The actor's lawyer told the media that he "cooperated with the cops fully" and is expected to appear again before police if required.

According to the news agency PTI, the police's interrogation was centred around the actor's entry into the theatre, exit, and role of the bouncers.

Allu Arjun refused to leave Hyderabad theatre after learning about woman's death, alleges police

Earlier, the police had alleged that Allu Arjun had not paid heed to the advice of the police on December 4 and did not leave the theatre premises even after being informed about the woman's death.

On Tuesday, the actor arrived at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad at around 11 am with his father, Allu Aravind, and lawyers. He was questioned by a police team led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav. The questioning ended at around 2.45 pm.

While speaking to PTI, Arjun's advocate said, "He cooperated with the police fully. If required, they said they'd call him again. They (the police) wanted to question him and he cooperated. They treated him very well."

What did the cops ask Allu Arjun?

Police asked the actor about his awareness of the denied permission for the visit and details about his private security arrangements. They alleged that his bouncers pushed fans, leading to the stampede.

Police also reportedly questioned him about his knowledge of the tragic incident during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4. They also asked him to give a detailed account of the events. Sources stated to PTI that police documented Allu Arjun's statement regarding the case.

Arjun was seen returning to his Jubilee Hills residence post-interrogation.

The actor had addressed the press on December 21 and had given a detailed account of the December 4 event. Arjun described the stampede as accidental and contested Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's claims about a pre-screening roadshow.

The incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalisation of her eight-year-old son, who remains critical.