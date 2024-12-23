New Delhi, India

Telangana Police on Sunday (Dec 22) revealed that actor Allu Arjun refused to exit the Hyderabad theatre on December 4 after he was informed that a woman had died in the chaos outside. Arjun was at the theatre for the premiere of Pushpa 2 and the crowd surged to catch a glimpse of the actor which resulted in a stampede-like situation.

This comes a day after Arjun said that he had left Sandhya Theatre as soon as he learned “about the problem outside.”

On Sunday, police released footage with timestamps indicating that the actor remained in the theatre until nearly midnight, alleging that he ignored police requests to leave.

During a press conference, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand made a video presentation of the sequence of events leading to the stampede and its aftermath.

What happened at the Hyderabad theatre during Pushpa 2 screening

Chikkadapally Zone ACP Ramesh Kumar said the theatre manager had not initially allowed police to speak to Arjun, insisting that he would convey the police’s message to the actor.

According to the ACP, however, as Arjun did not leave, police then approached his manager and told him about the death of the woman and the critical injuries suffered by her nine-year-old son. But the manager also did not heed their request, the officer said.

“When we finally managed to go near Arjun and informed him about the woman’s death and the condition of the boy, as well as the chaos outside, he still refused to leave, saying he would go after watching the movie,” the ACP said.

Close to midnight, as the situation outside the theatre turned more chaotic with fans pushing each other to catch a glimpse of the star, the DCP and ACP forced their way inside and told the actor to leave. “The actor did not heed police requests to leave so that the situation could be controlled. Doesn’t this video footage make it clear what transpired? Police officers, even seniors, faced several challenges to approach the actor and get him to leave,” the Commissioner said.

The footage was reportedly acquired from various sources, including social media and put together.

He also said Arjun’s security pushed and shoved people, including policemen.

“I take this opportunity to warn the bouncers hired by celebrities that they will be held accountable and responsible for their behaviour. I am issuing a stern warning to the bouncers and the agencies employing them that if any one of them touches or pushes a policeman in uniform or common citizens, strict action will be taken against them. We have seen how the bouncers behaved at the Sandhya Theatre, pushing and shoving people, even policemen on duty there… The celebrities are also responsible for the behaviour of the bouncers they hire,” the Commissioner said.

“We are taking legal advice on how to take this case forward,” he said.