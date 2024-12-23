Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday booked a case against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for allegedly vandalising actor Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun’s home. The vandalism occurred at the actor's residence on Sunday due to outrage over a woman's death during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad last week. The film features Allu Arjun.

As per the DCP, West Zone, strict action has been initiated to bring the accused to justice. The DCP also gave an account of the incident that occurred outside Arjun’s residence. The DCP stated, “Today at around 4.45 pm, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes."

“When the security staff objected and persuaded them to escape the wall, they got into an altercation. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp. On receiving the information, Jubilee Hills Police reached the place and took the 6 persons into custody. They all claim to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC)," the official added.

Allu Arjun and his family did not file any complaints against the vandals. The protestors pelted stones at the actor's residence on Sunday and staged a protest. They held placards, raised slogans against Arjun and demanded justice for the woman who died in the stampede outside Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the media, and condemned the attack and said that such incidents should not be encouraged.

Allu Aravind said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything." He further said that the police have arrested the vandalisers and have filed a case against them. “The police are ready to take away anyone else who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage incidents like these," he said. “But I will not react just because the media is here. Now is the time to practice restraint. The law will take its own course," he concluded.

Pushpa 2 stampede case

On Dec 4, the actor surprised his fans during the special screening of Pushpa 2 premiere. However, the night took a tragic turn when the situation got out of hand, leading to a stampede-like situation. A woman named Revathi died during the stampede, and her son, Sri Teja, got critically injured.

On Dec 13, Allu was arrested in connection with the case of the death of the woman. He was released on bail a day later.