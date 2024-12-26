From Pushpa 2 to Amaran: 7 Films To Watch Before 2024 Ends

Fans of the horror-comedy genre have reason to celebrate as Stree 2 hits the screens. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reunite for a sequel that promises more scares, laughs, and mysteries as they continue their journey in the bizarre and hilarious world of Stree.
Allu Arjun returns as the unstoppable Pushpa Raj in this much-anticipated sequel. With intense rivalries, breathtaking action, and unforgettable dialogues, Pushpa 2 promises to outshine its predecessor and cement the franchise as a cinematic phenomenon.
Dulquer Salmaan stars as a young man navigating life after uncovering a loophole in the banking system. This quirky and innovative story explores ambition, wit, and resilience, all while showcasing Dulquer’s charm and versatility. Lucky Bhaskar is a perfect blend of humor and drama, making it a delightful watch.
This action-packed thriller offers a rollercoaster ride of suspense, intrigue, and high-octane stunts. Amaran’s gripping narrative and adrenaline-fueled sequences promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, making it a must-watch for fans of action cinema.
Featuring the magnetic Vijay Sethupathi, the film managed to crush records at the box office. After years of successful operations, an elite agent suddenly retires, choosing a quiet, ordinary life. However, when a past mission comes back to haunt him, he reunites with his team to prevent a catastrophic disaster.
A touching story of friendship and perseverance, Manjummel Boys explores the dreams of small-town youth with humor and heart. With relatable characters and a poignant narrative, this film is a heartfelt ode to chasing dreams against all odds.
Directed by the dynamic duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, Bohurupi is already a landmark in Bengali cinema. With ₹17.25 crore at the box office and theaters still packed after 10 weeks, this cultural blockbuster has captivated audiences across India. Bohurupi’s universal appeal and profound storytelling make it a cinematic gem.
