New Delhi

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of a woman who attended the premiere of his superhit film in Hyderabad and was caught in a stampede-like situation. The actor is currently out on bail after being arrested for a day.

Allu has promised to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and be available for questioning whenever the police ask him.

On December 4, Pushpa 2 made its grand premiere worldwide. In Hyderabad, Allu paid a surprise visit to Sandhya Theatre to meet his fans and get a feel of the first reactions to his film.

That visit cost him dearly as a woman lost her life and her child is currently critical in a hospital.

What we know so far in the Pushpa 2 stampede case

Allu Arjun has been called to the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad in the morning of Tuesday (Dec 24).

The star, his security team, and the theatre management have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested on December 8. Allu was arrested by the police on December 13. He was released from jail on bail the next day.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has alleged that Allu visited the theatre despite police permission being denied. Allu Arjun has denied being told not to pay a visit.

Meanwhile, the husband of the woman who died in the stampede-like situation has come out and spoke in favour of Allu Arjun.

He told the press that he doesn’t hold Allu responsible for the death of his wife. On the day of Allu’s arrest, the man even said he was ready to take back the case against the actor. He told the press that he has received full support from the actor regarding the treatment of his child.

The actor has announced assistance of 2.5 million rupees for the victim's family, while the producers of Pushpa 2 have extended financial assistance of Rs 5 million.

Allu Arjun has not had it easy since the release of Pushpa 2

In addition to the mental stress and being jailed for a day, Allu’s house in Hyderabad was attacked. A massive protest took place outside his house and there were reports that some people threw stones and tomatoes at his residence. The protesters also broke flower pots inside the house. The police arrested six people after the incident. They were granted bail later in the day.

