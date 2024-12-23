New Delhi

Hours after Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home was vandalised by members of Osmania University on Sunday, the actor's children Ayaan and Arha were whisked away. On Sunday, December 22, eight people held protest outside the actor's Jubilee Hills residence. They held placards, burned his effigy, broke plant pots and staged protests. The police detained the eight members who were involved in the incident on Sunday but they were released later on bail on Monday.

At the time of the attack, Allu Arjun was not there at his home. After the attack, Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy's children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, were seen leaving the house.

Post the incident, Allu Aravind said, "Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But, it is time for us to act accordingly. I don't see this as the right time to react to anything. The police have arrested the vandalisers and filed a case against them. The police personnel are deployed near my house to take away anybody who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage such incidents. It is time to practice restraint. The law will take its course."

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy condemned the incident and asked the police to take action. His post on X read, "I condemn the attack on the homes of film celebrities. I am directing the State DGP and City Police Commissioner to take strict action regarding law and order. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Senior officials should take precautions to prevent police personnel who are not involved in the Sandhya Theatre incident from responding."

The attackers demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of 35-year-old woman named Revathi, who died in the stampede on December 4 at the iconic Sandhya Theatre, where Allu Arjun had arrived to attend the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The nine-year-old son of the deceased is in critical condition and undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On December 13, Allu Arjun was arrested in relation to the stampede case and was granted bail a day later by Telangana High Court.