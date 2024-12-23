Hyderabad

On Monday, December 23rd, actor Allu Arjun's children were moved out of his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, following an incident of vandalism on Sunday. Six members claiming to be from the Osmania University Joint Action Committee had scaled the wall and protested at the actor's residence, causing a ruckus there. They held placards, raised slogans, and damaged flower pots, demanding justice for the December 4th stampede that took place during the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa-2: The Rule. Shortly after the incident on Sunday, police took the protesters into custody and deployed personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

All of this traces back to a tragedy that unfolded during Allu Arjun's participation at a special night-time screening of his highly-anticipated film.

Advertisment

What unfolded at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad

According to Hyderabad Police, on December 2nd, the Sandhya theatre management had sought permission for Allu Arjun's visit for a special screening of Pushpa-2. However, based on their inspection of the venue, the police had instructed in writing against the actor's participation, considering the massive crowding expected in the locality and the related crowd management risks.

Also read: Pushpa 2 review: Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil are stunning in a film that takes its pan-India status too seriously

Advertisment

On December 4th, amid massive crowds, Allu Arjun's family members first arrived at the theatre in separate cars. Later, as his vehicle approached the screening venue, Allu Arjun waved from the sunroof of his vehicle and whipped up the frenzy among his fans that had thronged the locality. Flanked by his private security guards, as Arjun entered the premises, a stampede-like situation began to unfold.

Revathi had come to the same theatre along with her husband and their two children. Amid the chaos that unfolded at the venue, the mother and son were separated from the rest of their family. With the crowds swelling, there was intense jostling, which led to the breakage of a gate leading to the balcony of the cinema hall. Revathi and Sritej had collapsed in the crowd, owing to suffocation. Police personnel intervened to help the mother-son duo and attempted to resuscitate them before rushing them to a hospital.

While 35-year-old Revathi died as a result of the stampede, her son remains in a critical condition. According to the police, they had made multiple attempts to inform Allu Arjun and his team about the mishap outside the cinema hall, but the actor had reportedly agreed to leave only after the screening ended. Finally, police say, it took the direct intervention of a top police official to ensure Arjun's departure from the venue. The police official had demanded that Allu Arjun leave the premises and had made suitable arrangements for the smooth passage of the actor's vehicles.

Advertisment

Allu Arjun's expresses condolence; Bereaved family files case

After the mishap, Allu Arjun posted a video on social media expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, and offering support. "Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," read his post.

While many came in support of the actor and pointed out that it was not his fault, there was also sharp criticism directed at him for not apologizing for the incident. Many had also pointed out how Arjun chose to wear a shirt that carried insignia linked to his film Pushpa-2, and indulged in promotional activities even amid such a situation. He had also pledged to donate Rs. 25 lakh and cover medical expenses for Revathi's son, who continues to remain in a critical condition at the time of writing (December 23rd).

Based on the complaint of the bereaved family, Hyderabad Police filed a case against the actor, his private security team, and the management of the Sandhya Theatre where the stampede took place.

Initially, those associated with the Sandhya theatre management were arrested. On Friday, December 13th, Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt under Sections 105 and 118 respectively of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

A local court remanded Arjun to 14 days in judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the Telangana High Court and secured interim bail. After spending a night in jail, Arjun was released the following morning.

The politics over the arrest

Telangana is ruled by a Congress government, while the opposition parties comprise the BJP and BRS. The opposition parties have been quick to lash out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government for targeting the national-award-winning actor. While opposition politicians expressed regret and condolences over the incident that unfolded during the cinema screening, they were against punishing the actor for what went wrong that night. The film industry too rallied in support of Allu Arjun and publicly expressed solidarity with the actor, with a few prominent ones meeting the actor after his release from jail.

Interestingly, the bereaved family agreed to withdraw the case against the actor after learning of his arrest.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended the recent arrest of cinema star Allu Arjun, emphasising that the law applies equally to all citizens, irrespective of their status. He added that the law would take its course. He also denied any personal vendetta or a grudge against the actor.

A few months ago, the Revanth Reddy government razed a plush convention centre owned by actor Nagarjuna as part of a drive against encroachments in the buffer zones of lakes in and around Hyderabad. Even then, the film industry had spoken in favour of Nagarjuna and criticized the actions of the state government.

Pushpa-2 Rules the Box Office

While the controversy regarding the mishap on the eve of the film release still continues, the film has been minting money and continues to run successfully well past its third weekend. Estimates suggest that Pushpa-2: The Rule has earned more than Rs 1500 crore ($176 million) worldwide. Industry analysts predict that the film will continue its strong run even during the Christmas and New Year vacation season.

Also see: Stree's magic to Pushpa's rule: Movies that did wonders at Box Office in 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule is a Telugu-language action drama directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Allu Arjun in the title role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is the second instalment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021). The film follows Pushpa Raj, a small-time daily wagerer who has grown into a sandalwood smuggler and faces off with the police.