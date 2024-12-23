New Delhi, India

A day after Allu Arjun's home was attacked by protesters, the production company, Mythri Movie Makers, behind Pushpa 2, gave Rs 50 lakhs as financial support to the family of the woman Revathi, who died in the stampede at the Sandhya theatre during the screening of the movie on Dec 4.

On Monday (Dec 23), Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the KIMS Hospital to meet the eight-year-old Sri Teja, the son of the deceased woman Revathi. The minor is currently admitted to the hospital.

Expressing his condolences for the tragic accident, Yerneni handed over a cheque to the family of the victim.

Visiting the family of Sri Tej and Revathi, in the #SandhyaTheatreTragedy , @MythriOfficial producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar consoled the family and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to them. #AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/960VCH6xub — Apoorva Jayachandran (@Jay_Apoorva18) December 23, 2024 ×

A video shared on social media shows Yerneni visiting the hospital along with Minister Komati Reddy to meet the victim and his family. He can be seen handing over the cheque to Bhaskar, the husband of the woman Revathi, who lost her life in the stampede.

Allu Arjun's residence was pelted with stones.

On Sunday (Dec 22), Allu Arjun's home was vandalised by the members of Osmania University as their protest against the actor over Pushpa 2 stampede controversy. The group of miscreants threw stones and tomatoes at the actor's home, burned his effigy, and broke plant pots at the actor's property. Several videos of the incident have gone viral.

The police detained the eight members who protested outside the actor's home on Sunday. However, they were released on bail on Monday.