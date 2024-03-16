Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's first photo as husband and wife unveiled!
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a stunning ceremony on March 15. The first photos of the wedding are finally out!
Celebrations are in order as Bollywood stars Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony on March 15. The couple took to social media to share glimpses of their special day, showcasing their love and happiness.
The stunning pictures from their wedding reveal Kriti in a gorgeous pastel pink lehenga, radiating elegance and grace. Pulkit complemented her perfectly in a pastel green outfit.
The couple captioned their post with heartfelt words expressing their deep love and commitment to each other. "From the deep blue sky, to the morning dew. Through the low and the high, it's only you. From the start to the end. In every now and every then. When my heart beats different. It's got to be you. Constantly, consistently, continually, You (sic)," the caption read.
Check it out below!
Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Happiness and more happiness for this lifetime and all the ones to follow (black heart emojis) love you both. Happy Married life! Let the good times begin." Another commented, "You Guys Are Goals (loved-up emoji) Wishing You Both A Lifetime Of Togetherness." A third comment read, "Happy Married Life @kriti.kharbanda Doctree (heart emojis) May God Bless you both Live Long Happily (heart emojis) Sending you Lots of Love and Happiness."
Pulkit and Kriti have previously worked together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti, and Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.
Kriti Kharbanda, known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, has appeared in movies like Housefull 4, and 14 Phere. Pulkit Samrat, famous for the Fukrey series, has also starred in several other Bollywood films and even appeared in the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.