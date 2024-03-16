Watch | Amitabh Bachchan indirectly dismisses angioplasty reports, calls it' fake news'

Amitabh Bachchan is well and fine! On Friday (March 15), the news of the legendary actor's ill health emerged online claiming that Big B had been admitted to the hospital and had undergone angioplasty. However, by the evening Amitabh was spotted at the Indian Street Premier League ISPL final match between Majhi Mumbai and Tigers of Kolkata. Later, the veteran actor himself dismissed the reports about his health as ''fake.''

In the evening, Bachchan was spotted with his son Abhishek and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. Wearing a white hoodie with black pants, the legendary actor was seen talking about the match with Sachin and Abhishek with his whole attention.

Later in the evening after the match, Bachchan himself quashed all the reports of his health in the most simplest way possible. A video that has gone viral on social shows Bachchan exiting from the ISPL, when a fan from the crowd asked Big B about his health. Responding to this, he said, ''Fake news.''

''Amit ji, take care. How are you? All fine?” to which, the GoodBye actor said, "fake news."

Amitabh, who is a very active social media user, shared a few photos of him with his son Abhishek and Sachin on X, as he went on to praise the knowledge of the former cricketer T 4951 - Humbled by the immense knowledge that the GREAT SACHIN possess about the game of Cricket .. spent such valuable time in the evening FINALS of the ISPL .. pic.twitter.com/CuwHiSBd3M — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024 × He wrote, ''T 4951 - Humbled by the immense knowledge that the GREAT SACHIN possess about the game of Cricket .. spent such valuable time in the evening FINALS of the ISPL.''

Amitabh Bachchan's fake health rumours

On Friday (March 15) afternoon, news of Amitabh Bachchan's sudden hospitalisation emerged online. Several media, portals claimed that the veteran actor was brought to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in early mourning after he complained of uneasiness. Media portals claimed that an angioplasty was performed on him to remove a clot in his health.

However, there was no official statement released from the hospital or the Bachchan family.

By the evening, reports of Bachchan's discharge also came out saying that he was well and was back home.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front