The Supreme Court observed that the probe in the Ranveer Allahbadia case was complete, and it would hear his plea on April 28 regarding the return of his passport. The popular podcaster was probed for making distasteful remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent on YouTube.

On February 18, the top court protected Allahbadia from arrest in multiple FIRs filed over his comments during a YouTube show and directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it would consider Allahbadia's plea on April 28.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam and Maharashtra police, said in the Guwahati FIR, the statement of one co-accused would be recorded whereas investigation was complete in relation to the FIR in Mumbai but a chargesheet was yet to be filed.

The bench recorded Mehta's statement and observed the investigation was complete.

The top court on March 3 allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast The Ranveer Show subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

The apex court had initially restrained Allahbadia from airing any programme of his podcast which had a direct or an indirect bearing on the merits of the sub-judice cases he was involved in.

On February 18, the top court granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar" and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

India’s Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent in February and asked a contestant questions on parental sex, body parts and intimacy. Ranveer asked, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?" The question led to uproar on social media.

Following the incident, a police complaint was lodged against Ranveer, Samay and other co-judges present on the episode, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija. Ranveer posted several apologies on social media following the backlash, and Samay deleted all of India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

(With agency inputs)