YouTubers and influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija submitted written apologies to the National Comission for Women over their offensive remarks made on YouTube show India's Got Latent last month. Allahbadia, Mukhija and show producers Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Mumbai on Thursday. The two YouTubers were reportedly quizzed for hours.



The NCW panel chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar asserted their comments on the online show were "simply not acceptable".

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Rahatkar said the NCW will not accept the use of inappropriate language.



"Four people -- Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia -- appeared before the commission. The panel will not accept the use of inappropriate language. Such remarks are simply not acceptable," the NCW chief said in response to a question by the media.

Rahatkar said the individuals expressed regret over their remarks.

"Keeping the social impact (of the comments) in mind, they were issued notices. They appeared before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have submitted a 'maafinama' (written apology)," she said.



She further elaborated that when they appeared before the NCW, "we told them that their comments could lead to action against them. They deeply regretted the language they used (in the show) and admitted that they should not have made such statements." "They said, 'We made a big mistake and we will not repeat such errors in the future. We will always ensure that the words we use do not hurt anyone'," Rahatkar told reporters, adding that Allahbadia, in particular, assured the NCW that he would be more mindful in the future.

"This is the first and last time such a mistake has happened. From now on, I will think carefully and speak with respect about women," she quoted Allahbadia as saying.



Rahatkar also highlighted Allahbadia's additional remarks, stating, "He specifically mentioned that the law is doing its job, and what has happened cannot be undone. He said, 'I will ensure that I speak thoughtfully and remain vigilant about the impact of my words, especially concerning women." The NCW took cognizance of the remarks made by Allahbadia, Mukhija and others on comic Samay Raina's show that sparked outrage last month.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia after his comments on parents and sex went viral. Allahbadia popularly known as BeerBiceps, was granted protection from the Supreme Court. SC though termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.

