Priyanka Chopra shouts a 'yay' as Nick Jonas announces Oscar nomination for 'The White Tiger'

She may have been hosting the Oscar nominations on Monday morning, but that didn't stop proud producer Priyanka Chopra to shout out a 'yay' as her film 'The White Tiger' earned a nomination.



The actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas announced the Oscars 2021 nominations on Monday in a live event.



Chopra was the co-producer of the Netflix film which earned director Ramin Bahrani a nomination in the best-adapted screenplay category.

Shortly after the list of nominees was out, Priyanka took to social media to congratulate the team.



Expressing her excitement in the caption to the post, Chopra wrote, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud (a red heart emoticon)."

Other stars of the film including Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav also shared the post of the nomination.

Priyanka also shared pictures from her home where she announced the nominations, owing to the coronavirus restrictions in place.



She shared a post that featured her pictures, the first photo sees Priyanka as she wraps a huge Oscar Award shaped mannequin in her hand and tries to swoop it away with help of her husband Nick who is seen holding up the object from the bottom just to help Priyanka take the trophy.The second snap sees Priyanka striking a pose along with hubby.

The two look stunning as the `Isn`t It Romantic` star wore an ink blue designer dress, with an accentuated bow near the neck, while the `Sucker` singer is seen dressed in a mustard yellow tuxedo and a white shirt.



Taking to the caption, Priyanka wrote, "One way or the other... (laughing emoticon)Congratulations to all the nominees. And thank you @theacademy for the opportunity.@gregwilliamsphotography you fit right into our manic Monday. Thank you for the pictures (two heart emoticons) @nickjonas."

Here is the list of nominees in the Best Adapted Screenplay category:Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller)Nomadland (Chloe Zhao)One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani).

The film's lead actor Adarsh Gourav earned a Best Actor nomination at the BAFTAS on Friday.



The Oscar telecast will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25.