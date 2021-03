Oscars 2021: 'Mank' to 'Manari', nominees in Best Picture category

The nominees of the 93rd Academy Awards are finally out and the list of contenders in the coveted Best Picture category is long. The competition is fierce between most nominated film of the year 'Mank' and South Korean heart-winning film 'Minari', along with critics' favourite 'Nomadland' Here are all the nominees in the Best Picture category for Oscars 2021:

Mank

Mank is a biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for the classic film Citizen Kane (1941). Directed by David Fincher, based on a screenplay by his late father Jack Fincher, the film was produced by Ceán Chaffin, Douglas Urbanski, and Eric Roth. It stars Gary Oldman in the title role, alongside Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, and Charles Dance.

David Fincher's father Jack Fincher wrote the script in the 1990s, and David originally intended to film in the 90s with Kevin Spacey and Jodie Foster as the leads. It never came to fruition, and Jack Fincher died in 2003. Eventually, the project was officially announced in July 2019. To pay homage to the films of the 1930s, Mank was shot in black-and-white using RED cameras.

Mank had a limited theatrical release on November 13, 2020, and began streaming on Netflix on December 4.

