Priyanka Chopra reveals she opted for surrogacy due to 'medical complications'; slams trolls

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently became the first Indian actress to rule the cover of British Vogue, has addressed the criticism she faced for having a baby via surrogate. The 40-year-old actress opened up about her journey to motherhood and life as a mother to daughter Malti Marie in a candid conversation with the magazine. The actress also slammed trolls for leaving negative comments on her posts that featured her daughter.

"I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me," she told British Vogue. "But it's so painful when they talk about my daughter. I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.'"

"I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins," she continued, referencing the fact that her daughter was born three months premature. "So no, she's not going to be a gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only, it's hers too."

The actress went on to confirm that her use of a surrogate was medically necessary. "I had medical complications," she shared. "This was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Taking a hit at trolls and critics who made a sport of theorising why the couple enlisted a surrogate, the 'Quantico' star levelled, "You don't know me. You don't know what I've been through. And just because I don't want to make my medical history, or my daughter's medical history, public, doesn't give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."

On the professional front, PeeCee will be next seen in James Strouse's romantic drama 'Love Again'. The film also stars Sam Heughan. Soon the actress will be making her web series debut with Russo Brother's 'Citadel', wherein she will be collaborating with 'Game Of Thrones' star Richard Madden. Apart from this, Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE