Inside photos of Shahid Kapoor's sea-facing Juhu home where Kartik Aaryan currently stays

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen on the silver screen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and on OTT in 'Freddy', will be staying at actor Shahid Kapoor's lavish Juhu apartment on rent. For the sea-facing property, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor has agreed to pay a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh for the first twelve months, Rs 8 lakh for the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh for the third year. The lease terms indicate a 7 per cent escalation in rent every year.

Shahid reportedly bought the apartment, located in the Praneta building on Juhu Tara Road, in 2014 before he tied the knot with Mira Rajput. The actor was staying there until last year with his two kids Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor and his wife. The family of four reportedly moved into a swanky new duplex located in Mumbai's Worli in September last year.

The property's proximity to Juhu beach is its main attraction. As per reports, the property is spread over 3,681 sq ft and comes with two huge parking spaces.

Aaryan has paid Rs 45 lakh as the security deposit. The stamp duty and registration for the 36-month lease transaction were done last week. Shahid’s wife has done the transaction on the actor's behalf with Aaryan’s mother Mala Tiwari, according to documents accessed through zapkey.com.

Before moving into their new home in Worli, Shahid and Mira often shared photos and videos from their Juhu home. The spacious sit-out nook of the property is probably the most seen zone of the house. Check out the photos below!

Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks of surrogacy for the first time since the birth of her daughter

Back in July 2018, Shahid and Mira reportedly purchased their 8,625 sq ft duplex in the south wing of Three Sixty West in Prabhadevi for Approximately Rs 56 crore. They moved into the apartment in September last year. Meanwhile, Aaryan lived in an apartment in Versova before renting Shahid's Juhu property. The actor reportedly purchased the Versova apartment for Rs 1.60 crore in 2019.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE