Priyanka Chopra reflects on her daughter Malti's NICU days: 'Didn't know if she would make it'

Priyanka Chopra is talking about the first few difficult months following the birth of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Chopra has earlier shared that her baby was born a trimester premature. She has spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).



During her recent interview with British Vogue, Chopra talked about the first, scary few months that her daughter spent in the NICU, and said she "didn't know if she would make it or not."



Opening up about the tough days, the 'Quantico' star recalled and shared that her daughter was "smaller than my hand" when she was born.



"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," she shared.



"I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."

Malti was first admitted to Rady Children's Hospital in La Jolla, California, and later she was shifted to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.



Reflecting on days, Priyanka shared that for three months, Nick and she used to spend every single day in the hospital: "We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest," she continued. "I didn't know if she would make it or not."

While the couple is constantly sharing photos of their little one on social media, they have yet to reveal the baby's face.



In every photo shared, the couple has hidden her face with an emoji. Priyanka also revealed to the magazine that her daughter looks like her husband Nick.





In her interview, the former Miss World also revealed why she opted for surrogacy, sharing that it was a "necessary" choice for their family.