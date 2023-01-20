'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' review: A worthy sequel that definitely deserves a watch

Our Puss is back with his magical boots! After a wait of 12 years, the audience has got the chance to see their favourite cat doing all the kick-ass stunts, and high jumps complete with his Spanish accent and to put it mildly, the wait was worth it. The sequel to the 2011 film 'Puss in Boots' has arrived with our beloved cat and this time with extra adventure and a double dose of fun and cuteness, of course!



After a decade, Joel Crawford takes us back to the world of legendary Puss in Boots, who has now adventurously lived his eight out of nine lives and despite being told by the doctor that its time to rest, the milk-loving cat continues to live his life in the way he used to, until the night when death as a black-hooded wolf (Wagner Moura) with sickles in his hands, comes his way. After this, the Puss (Antonio) decides to take shelter and starts living the normal life in the home of cat lady Mama Luna (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

Leaving his grand life behind and running away from death, Puss buries his costume and starts living life in peace. Puss, who is now eating cat food and using a common toilet, befriends a super cute Perrito (Harvey Guillén), who is a dog but is pretending to be a cat. Despite where he goes and hides, we know that adventure will always follow him. Everything is good until the day he comes to know about the wishing star, and all thanks go to the Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the bear family, including Papa Bear (Ray Winstone), Mama Bear (Olivia Colman) and Baby Bear (Samson Kayo).

They all are after the magical star from which they can make any wish come true, and taking this as a last chance that can revive his lost lives, Puss again get into his boots and the adventures begin. Not just the bear family, but there are a lot of hurdles in the way, that Puss and his team including his ex-fiance Kitty soft paws (Salma) and of course Perrito have to overcome as they embark on a mission to find a wishing star through the dark forest.



The film written by Tommy Swerdlow and Tom Wheeler is about life and death. The almost two-hour film will keep you engaged from the first frame to the last - whether it's the film animation, the amusing one-liners, the villains and many other things that make this film a must-watch.

The one thing that makes this film more entertaining is that it's not all about Puss, it's about all the characters whether it is Kitty soft paws, Perrito, or the other villains. Every character is well-written and given a fair screen time.



The new addition to the decades-old franchise is a naive and chatty therapy dog Perrito, voiced by Harvey Guillén and he's the hero of the film. At one point you will feel bad for him, and at another moment, you just can't stop laughing at his silliness. (His character is so well-written and crafted that making a separate film on him would not be a bad idea after all.) Guillén's voice perfectly matches the vibe of the character.



The animation of the film is catchy and bright and after watching the film for 1 hour 40 minutes, your mind will crave something more. The live-action film is very well-written and drafted, whether it's the characters, dialogues, or fighting sequences.



Voiced by Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek, the film is filled with emotions and humour, and at the same time, it gives a hard-hitting message on life and enjoying the little things or whatever comes our way.