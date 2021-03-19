Priyanka Chopra opens up on Hindu, Islamic, Christian influences in life in Oprah Winfrey interview

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in a conversation in a much-publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the teaser of the same being released earlier this week. After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah, the chat show has gained new found success with fans around the globe and Priyanka’s bit has increased traction for the show.

In the latest teaser, the global star opened up on her religious views and secular upbringing as a child in India. Priyanka Chopra spoke about how she had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences on her life.

Starting with updates on her memoir ‘Unfinished’ that has been the talk of the town since she started promotions for it, Priyanka also spoke about other finer details of her life. Oprah in one segment mentions that she’s reminded of her own time in India and asked Priyanka about India’s “spiritual energy” and asked if she had a “spiritual foundation” to which Priyanka Chopra said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always taught her that all religions are ways to the same God. "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she said.

Watch teaser here:

Priyanka Chopra’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Discovery+ on March 24.

