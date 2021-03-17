Priyanka Chopra schools Aussie journalist after he asks if she is 'qualified enough' to announce Oscar nominations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global star, announced the Oscar 2021 nominations on Monday along with her singer husband Nick Jonas. While most of us know Chopra's credentials and her enviable filmography, Australian journalist Peter Ford seemed to be unaware of her credentials as an actor.



On Wednesday, Ford took to Twitter to question the credibility of Priyanka and Nick and asked if they were 'qualified enough' to present the Oscar nominations. "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees," Ford wrote as he shared a photo of the couple. Ford's Twitter bio states he is "the best & most widely heard entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ. Allegedly”.



Priyanka shared Ford's now-deleted tweet and schooled him about the work she has done in the most classy way possible. Sharing a montage of the films she has worked on, Priyanka wrote, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.”

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021 ×

Needless to say, Priyanka's fans too pitched in and replied to the tweet, schooling Ford about cinema. Here, have a look at some of the responses.

Omg I love this side of you. You go, PC. The audacity of calling himself a film journalist but not being able to do basic research 🧐 — 🗣 Sib (@sib_sibby) March 17, 2021 ×

PRIYANKA YASSS 👑



(PS: A basic google search would've shown @mrpford Priyanka's super long list of highly esteemed credentials and achievements.) pic.twitter.com/4ohfbHgaja — VS Unfinished (@VS_Unfinished) March 17, 2021 ×

20 YEARS OF CARRER AND HE SAID WHAT?😭 pic.twitter.com/O6BuEOwKrD — nicole | on "breaks" (@priysangel) March 16, 2021 ×

Ford has since then deleted his tweet and made his profile private.



On Monday, Priyanka's film 'The White Tiger' picked up an Oscar nomination in the adapted screenplay category. Priyanka starred in the film which was directed and written by Ramin Bahrani along with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Priyanka is also one of the co-producers of the film.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shouts a 'yay' as Nick Jonas announces Oscar nomination for 'The White Tiger'