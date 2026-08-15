/Princess Diaries 3: Anne Hathaway to be back as Mia Thermopolis, says 'working hard' at D23 event

With several popular franchises coming back in installments, be it Frozen, Ice Age, Lilo & Stitch and many more, one announcement caught everyone's attention ie, Princess Diaries 3, which will see Anne Hathaway's return as Mia Thermopolis. The actress was also present at the D23 event when the announcement was made and also spoke about the progress of the film as well.

Anne Hathaway on Princess Diaries 3

Speaking at the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Anne Hathaway's appearance made everyone excited apart from the Princess Diaries 3 announcement. Anne Hathaway, who will be honoured during the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony on Sunday, took the stage at the Disney Entertainment Showcase.

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She announced they're working hard on The Princess Diaries 3 and shared her thanks to fans. "Please never stop reciting your favourite lines to me, because I still can't spell Gabbana," she said. "And I have come to love being told to shut up." She engaged the crowd by saying, "Me, a princess? “SHUT UP!” expressing how much she loves that fans still quote the classic movie to her. She thanked the fanbase for keeping the characters so close to their hearts over the years.

Netizens flooded the comment section expressing excitement, and one user wrote, "So ready to return to Genovia." Another user wrote, "Literally cannot wait to get more." "How can you not love this woman??" wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "She will always be iconic."

All about The Princess Diaries franchise

Helmed by Garry Marshall from a screenplay by Gina Wendoks, The Princess Diaries was first released in 2001. It is based on Meg Cabot's 2000 novel of the same name and stars Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall and Robert Schwartzman among others.