Prince William says 'good job in difficult conditions' after royal guards collapse in scorching heat

The temperature is soaring high in the UK this summer, and on June 10th, the mercury exceeded the 30 °C mark, making it the hottest day of the year. The heat has been a constant concern, but its major effect was seen on Saturday when several British royal guards collapsed in the scorching heat of London.

During the final Trooping the Colour rehearsal, at least three royal guards collapsed, and several were taken off on stretchers from the ground during a parade rehearsal also known as the Colonel’s Review.

Prince William was also present to review the rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade as part of his duty as Colonel to the Welsh Guards.

Inspecting the guards wearing a red colour uniform with the black bearskin hat, William, the first heir to the British Throne, reviewed the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, which will take place on King Charles III's official birthday on June 17.

Praising the hard work of the solider, William tweeted later, "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job." A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023 × Several videos of guards passing out on the ground during the rehearsal are all over the internet. One clip showed a trombonist in the band fainting and fighting to stand up and trying to play with the band. Another picture showed one soldier falling to the ground and being stretchered away.

Decked up in the full ceremonial uniform, the guardsmen were wearing woollen uniforms and bearskin hats in the hot weather.

As per the reports, more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were present on the ground under the scorching sun. 💂 At least three British royal guards collapsed during a parade rehearsal in London ahead of King Charles' official birthday as temperatures exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit pic.twitter.com/V0fLjROoD5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2023 × Soon after the worrying video of the guards went viral, several netizens were quick to share their reactions as they expressed concern for the guards.

One user questioned the concept of wearing a full uniform on a hot day. ''Given the weather warnings, I struggle to understand why it was OK for them to be out in full uniform in the heat, should never t have been put in difficult conditions in the first place.'' Given the weather warnings I struggle to understand why it was OK for them to be out in full uniform in the heat, should never t have been put in difficult conditions in the first place. — Debbie Craggs💙 (@craggs_dj) June 10, 2023 × ''Is putting the soldiers and horses through that torture just for a birthday celebration even necessary? Can't the funds used for the King's birthday party better be used to help the poor who are seriously struggling under the high inflation?'' another wrote. Human rights and animal rights issues. Inspection? Maybe standing in direct sunlight and heat in mid June with a bearskin helmet and uniform is not a great idea. Horses had no shade either. Health and safety inspection would have been more appropriate. — Sharon Collins (@SharonC69063882) June 11, 2023 × ''Human rights and animal rights issues. Inspection? Maybe standing in direct sunlight and heat in mid June with a bearskin helmet and uniform is not a great idea. Horses had no shade either. Health and safety inspection would have been more appropriate.'' the third user wrote.

