Prince Harry should break deal with Netflix over portrayal of mother on show feel royal experts

Royal experts want Prince Harry to rethink his deal with Netflix.

Apparently, they want him to break ties with them over the portrayal of his late mother Princess Diana in The Crown. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s deal is about £112million.

Royal experts feel that the Duke of Sussex has not been able to “find his voice”.

This comes after Diana’s friend Jemima Khan withdrew support for The Crown over its “disrespectful” script after she broke up with the show's creator. One royal expert said, “Harry has remained absolutely silent about Netflix. He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother. What's more important? Money or defending his mum? It's astonishing he can't find his voice on this.”

Also read: Kamal Haasan to become first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in metaverse

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with the streamer last year as they start their own production company to make documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

Also read: Kanye West spotted with 22-year-old model Vinetria amid Kim Kardashian's linkup with Pete Davidson