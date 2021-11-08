Kamal Haasan to become first Indian celebrity to have his own digital avatar in metaverse

Indian actor Kamal Haasan is all set to become the first Indian celebrity to have a very own digital avatar himself in a metaverse.

The actor-politician announced his entry into the digital space with the launch of non-fungible token (NFT). With this, he joined a long list of celebrities who are now venturing into this space like Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Leone. They too launched their own collection of digital tokens which will be exclusive to the buyers who invest in it. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection records highest-ever bidding in India

Kamal Haasan said, “I am excited to explore the emerging intersection of digital and physical world, which is now becoming popularly known as metaverse..my life’s journey of over six decades have blurred the distinction between my personal and professional life will be my offering for this metaverse.”

Kamal has tied with Fantico, an Indian licensed digital collectibles platform, to launch his own NFT collection.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files.