John Oliver mocks 'Avatar' sequels: ‘No one gives a s**t’

John Oliver is not an 'Avatar' fan for sure!



The host recently poked fun at James Cameron’s forthcoming 'Avatar' sequels during the latest episode of 'Last Week Tonight'.

The most anticipated movie sequels of the smash hit 2009 film 'Avatar' have been in making for years now and the second film in the franchise is still yet to be released.

On the show, the late-night host discussed climate change and how at the 2009 Climate Change Global Conference in Copenhagen, rich nations promised to channel $100 billion a year to less wealthy nations by 2020 to help them adapt to climate change. However, that hasn't happened.



In between, Oliver quipped, “There are things it’s ok to take a decade on and not deliver on, the Avatar sequels, for instance. Take your time on those, James Cameron. No one gives a s***.”

Adding further, he said, “I will give anyone in this audience a thousand dollars right now if they remember either of these characters’ names,” he went on, showing a photo of Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri and Sam Worthington’s Jake Skully, before adding: “Exactly.”



The movie sequels have been delayed due to covid-19. Now 'Avatar 2' will release on Dec. 16, 2022, Avatar 3 (Dec. 20, 2024), Avatar 4 (Dec. 18, 2026), and Avatar 5 (Dec. 22, 2028), as per Deadline.