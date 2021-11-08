The youngest killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert was just 14 years old

Astroworld Festival in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott, turned into a horror show on Friday due to a stampede that left 8 dead and several others injured. The names of victims were made public, a day later by the authorities which included two high school students aged 14 and 16.



John Hilgert was the youngest victim in the incident. A freshman at the Memorial High School in Houston, Hilgert's parents were informed by the school authorities about his unfortunate death.



"We are deeply saddened to inform you that a male ninth-grade student died ... in an incident at the Astroworld Festival. Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," the letter from the school read.

Another high schooler, Brianna Rodriguez- all of 16- died too in the unfortunate incident. Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston, according to a verified GoFundMe account established by her family."Dancing was her passion and now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates," the fundraising post said.

The horrific incident took place on Friday while Scott and Drake were on stage, performing. Things turned deadly when the crowd surged forward after Drake made an appearance on stage. Multiple probes launched into deadly stampede at Houston rap festival



It was reported that Drake and Scott continued to perform even as vehicles attempted to break through the crowd to help those who had been injured while others called for the show to be stopped.



Both the rappers have been sued by one of the attendees at the concert. Two separate investigations are underway to understand what exactly transpired that led to the deaths.