At least 8 dead, many hurt in stampede at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in US

At least 8 people have been reported dead and several others injured at hip hop star Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, said officials.

The incident occurred when fans pushed towards the stage, leading to panic and injuries in the US state of Texas.

Also Read: Ending standoff, Democrats finally pass $1 trillion infrastructure bill in US to push Biden's domestic agenda

Thousands of fans had thronged the NRG Park complex on Friday. According to unconfirmed reports, a number of attendees also suffered heart attacks.

Several social media users have been sharing posts about the incident. Paramedics have also arrived on the scene.

Also Read: Chinese spy convicted of trying to steal US aviation trade secrets

The compression of the crowd towards the stage happened when Travis Scott was performing, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters.

The show was called off shortly after several people got injured in a crowd surge at the festival at around 9 pm on Friday night.

(With inputs from agencies)