Ending standoff, Democrats finally pass $1 trillion infrastructure bill in US to push Biden's domestic agenda

Reaching consensus after a day-long standoff, Democrats set aside differences between progressives and centrists to pass a $1 trillion package late on Friday.

This package, which includes highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvement, has been sent to US President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

The bill was passed with the 228-to-206 vote in the House of Representatives. It was a substantial triumph for Democrats.

Over the ambitious spending bills, which make up the bulk of Biden's domestic agenda, the Democrats have been sparring for months.

Through this, Biden's administration will oversee the biggest upgrade of roads, railways and other transportation infrastructure in a generation. The president has promised that it will create jobs and boost US competitiveness.

On the second pillar of Biden's domestic programme, Democrats still have to do a lot. The president looks for a sweeping expansion of the social safety net and programmes to be able to fight climate change.

The package would be the biggest expansion of the US safety net since the 1960s at a price tag of $1.75 trillion. But the party has struggled to unite behind it.

