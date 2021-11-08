Travis Scott and Drake sued over Astroworld concert stampede

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued over Saturday's incident at Scott's Astroworld Festival that left 8 dead and several others injured.



The lawsuit has been filed by attorney Thomas J Henry on behalf of a concert attendee Kristian Paredes. The suit not just names Scott and Drake but also Live Nation and NRG Stadium.



Paredes reportedly filed the complaint seeking more than $1 million in damages after both rappers allegedly "incited the crowd" and left him injured.



The Astroworld Festival reportedly turned deadly when the crowd surged forward after Drake made an appearance on stage.



While addressing the press on Saturday, Houston Mayor confirmed the age of 7 of those who died. The youngest victim was only 14-years-old. The cause of the deaths was not immediately known following what has been referred to as a 'mass casualty incident'.

It was reported that Drake and Scott continued to perform even as vehicles attempted to break through the crowd to help those who had been injured while others called for the show to be stopped.



"Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy," said the Mayor in a press release. "Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death."



At least two investigations, one of them criminal, were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede.

Scott, a hometown star who founded the Astroworld festival in 2018, later said he was unaware of the severity of the situation.



Scott's partner Kylie Jenner posted her statement on the tragedy over Instagram Stories on Sunday. She wrote, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during the difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," Kylie said in her statement.