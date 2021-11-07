Kylie Jenner reacts to Travis Scott's Astroworld gig tragedy: I know Travis cares deeply for his fans

At least 8 people have been reported dead and several others injured at hip hop star Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston, said officials.



The incident occurred when fans pushed towards the stage, leading to panic and injuries in the US state of Texas.



Thousands of fans had thronged the NRG Park complex on Friday. According to unconfirmed reports, a number of attendees also suffered heart attacks.



Several social media users have been sharing posts about the incident. Paramedics have also arrived on the scene.

The compression of the crowd towards the stage happened when Travis Scott was performing, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena told reporters.



The show was called off shortly after several people got injured in a crowd surge at the festival at around 9 pm on Friday night.

Now, Scott's partner Kylie Jenner has posted her statement on the tragedy over Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community. I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during the difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," Kylie said in her statement.



"I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support," Travis Scott released a statement on Twitter, shortly after the tragedy that had unfolded at his concert on Friday night.

