Box office: Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' opens to Rs 26.29 crore

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ has opened with Rs 26.29 crore on Friday.

The Rohit Shetty film released in theatres after a long wait, after it was first delayed because of COVID. The producers had then promised to keep the film till the theatres could resume operations in full capacity. Read our review of the film here.

The film clashed with Marvel’s ‘Eternals’.

Meanwhile, critics have been kind to Sooryavanshi with trade analyst tweeting: “Sooryavanshi roars on Day 1… revives biz… Records excellent numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is super strong… Has potential to grow over the weekend… cinema and cinegoers are back… Fri ₹26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali”

He even revealed area-wise distribution of business. “Delhi and UP: ₹5.58 crore. Gujarat and Saurashtra: ₹5.16 cr, Maharashtra and Goa: ₹4.57 cr [50% occupancy] #Sooryavanshi #India,” he wrote.

Sooryavanshi released globally in 1300 screens in 66 countries, while in India, the exact numbers are yet to be shared by trade pundits.