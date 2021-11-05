Meenakshi Sundareshwar review: An odd yet sweet love story

Honest, cute, funny are some qualities that Sundareshwar of ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, Netflix’s latest offering, ticks in Meenakshi’s list of a probable candidate for arranged marriage. What doesn’t match though is superstar Rajinikanth since Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) is a die-hard fan who mimics, imitates his style and is a full-on filmy Tamil girl while Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) is a nerdy Tamil engineer boy who doesn’t enjoy movies as it puts him to sleep.

Leading with non-Tamil actors in a setup of Tamil families from Madurai, Karan Johar’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a story of newlyweds who face challenges in their marriage as the boy leaves for the big city for work leaving behind his smart, confident bride in a joint family. Directed by Vivek Soni, the story is sweet, picks up effortlessly and their charming coy looks to one another radiate through the screen but only if it reached somewhere towards the second half of the film.

Watch the film's trailer here:

The film’s story plays the devil’s advocate for arranged marriages and we have no issue with that but it doesn’t take you anywhere. The actors are good in their part and Sanya Malhotra shines with her screen presence as she brings a smile on your face with her playful winks, glistening eyes everytime she looks at the husband but doesn’t quite ace the Tamil language. She tries but doesn’t quite reach there. So does Abhimanyu who is more convincing as an engineer who has never dated or had a girlfriend but not as a Tamilian or as Sanya’s love interest (read husband). Maybe that’s what the director wanted to show, that the love couldn't blossom between the two because of the lack of physical intimacy courtesy the long-distance or that’s a flaw. We can’t decide.

The music score is brilliant and you will keep humming the title score for a long time after you have seen the film. It marks the debut of Justin Prabhakaran, a composer who has scored popular music for many Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. The lyrics have been written by Raj Shekhar and they don’t disappoint you one bit.

If not for the lofty Tamil that the actors attempt and the story that makes you want for a little more, it’s a sweet family drama that will not bore you and will only put a smile to your face. The romantic equation that the film challenges or defends is not unique but you’ll like Meenakshi Sundareshwar with their unsolved hundred problems. Watch the film for its music, honest acting and a sweet love story.

