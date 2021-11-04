'Annaatthe' becomes Rajinikanth's first film in 26 years to release on Diwali

It's a special Diwali for scores of Rajinikanth fans. The superstar's film 'Annaatthe' hit the screens on Thursday across Tamil Nadu and elsewhere. Fans celebrated the film's release by flocking to cinemas and bursting firecrackers. Several cinema halls in Tamil Nadu screened the first show of the film as early as 4 am.



The actor's fans and others tracking Tamil films in social media said the movie 'is a family entertainer by Thalaivar,' a 'sentimental-action drama,' a 'brother-sister sentiment flick,' and so on.



For many, Rajinikanth's performance also brought back memories of his old films like 'Mullum Malarum' which was noted for the portrayal of the love and affection between a brother and sister.



Several fans, who burst firecrackers and danced their way to movie halls, expect the movie to perform well at the box office similar to hits like the 'Muthu'(1995), which were also released on Deepavali.



While D Imman is the music composer, lyrics are by Viveka and the film is directed by ace filmmaker Siva, noted for his commercial Tamil hits.



The release of the film is significant as for the first time in 26 years, a Rajinikanth movie has released on Diwali. In 1995, Rajinikanth's 'Muthu' had hit the big screens on Diwali.

The film 'Annaatthe' also features a peppy number, 'Annaatthe Annaatthe Varen' sung by late legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam.



Sources close to Rajinikanth said the film "is witnessing a global release in approximately 1,000 screens."

Sun Pictures, the production house tweeted "#Annaatthe Thiruvizha (festival) aarambam (begins) From Today in theatres near you!"



Annaatthe is also the first Tamil film to hit the screens after Rajinikanth made it categorical that he would not be venturing into politics. The actor recently received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award and days ago underwent a procedure here at a hospital to restore blood supply to the brain.