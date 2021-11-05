Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor can’t take their eyes off each other in latest Diwali post

Alia Bhatt made this Diwali quite special for her fans.



The 'Raazi' actress celebrated the festival of lights with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and treated fans with some adorable loved-up photos.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bhatt shared two posts on her Instagram account, in the first one she is looking stunning in a purple lehenga set from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's label. She accessorized her look with pink jhumkas and a matching bindi.

The second post, which took social media by storm, was a mushy cute photo of the couple together.

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir are simply smiling and gazing deeply into each other's eyes. “and some love…Happy Diwali,” Alia captioned the post. In the post, Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir was looking dapper in a dark blue coloured kurta with golden embroidery.



Alia and Ranbir stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Lakshmi Puja celebrations with a friend and 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji.



On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan`s next, 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera'. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in 'Brahmastra', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings', 'RRR'.