In pics: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi puja at their Los Angeles home

This year, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali away from her homeland India.



Chopra, who is in Los Angeles, USA, performed Lakshmi Puja at their house on the auspicious occasion of Diwali with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra dresses up in white and silver for Diwali, shares beautiful photos



Celebrating the festival of lights with much zeal and enthusiasm, Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with Nick as they performed Diwali Puja at their home.

Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others make it to the star-studded affair



Sharing the pictures, Priyanka penned down a Mantra in a caption and further wrote, "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,".

In the pictures, the 'Quantico' actor was looking stunning in a yellow and white saree and Nick was looking dapper in an embroidered white kurta-pyjama. In the first picture couple holding the Puja thali in their hand and performing aarti.



Fans praised Priyanka for celebrating Indian culture and rituals across the world. Meanwhile, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently turned guests to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Diwali bash.

A day before, Priyanka also attended a pre-Diwali celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling.



On the work front, Priyanka is currently working for the upcoming web series 'Citadel'.