Inside Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others make it to the star-studded affair

It's Diwali today and the parties have begun already since last night. Bollywood celebrities although not making it too big this year were seen dressing up in their pretty best.

Last night, on Diwali eve, producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai. Several popular TV and film personalities turned for the same. The guest list included Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan and others. Priyanka Chopra dresses up in white and silver for Diwali, shares beautiful photos

It was a pretty star-studded event.

Producer Karan Raj Kohli and Karishma Tanna took their Instagram handles and shared glamorous pictures. Trend Watch: Look your best this Diwali with our top picks for this festive season

In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan's eldest kid, Ibrahim Khan was seen posing with Karan, Viraj Kapur, and others. Karan even dropped a picture with Ekta Kapoor and Karishma Tanna and wrote, “Diwali favourites”.

As for work, Ekta Kapoor has several projects in the pipeline with recently released web show 'Girgit' and movies like 'Freddy', 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Goodbye' and Hansal Mehta's untitled thriller.

In another big news, Ekta Kapoor will be conferred the fourth highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award on November 8 in a ceremony in New Delhi.